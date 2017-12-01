***Correction – Updated Friday December 1. Albert Giesbrecht was released from custody Tuesday November 28. The spelling of his last name has also been corrected.

Burns Lake Resident Albert Giesbrecht was charged with first-degree murder back in May, could soon be released on bail.

Giesbrecht appeared in Smithers Supreme Court earlier this week for a bail hearing.

Thursday during question period, Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad asked the Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth about the 22 bail conditions that were outlined as part of his release, and how local residents would be protected.

Farnworth confirmed those conditions and said there would be close monitoring of the situation if a bail were granted.

“It is our expectation that any deviation from any of those core conditions will result in that individual being picked up immediately and put in a safe, secure place where I think all of us feel he belongs”

A final decision is scheduled for December 11th.