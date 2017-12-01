The Passenger Transportation Board to hold public meetings into Greyhound Canada’s application to reduce bus service in BC.

Greyhound Canada’s application 256-17 proposed back in August requested to eliminate 9 routes and reduce minimum route frequency to 4 trips weekly (2 times in each direction) and eliminate some route points on 10 routes in the northern region.

The Board wants to hear from individuals and community representatives about what transportation changes would affect them; from Greyhound on its passenger services and business model that relate to the application; and from all sides with information and evidence that will allow a balanced assessment in rendering its decision.

“Public meetings will allow the Passenger Transportation Board to hear directly from individuals and community representatives about their transportation use and how the proposed changes could affect them,” said Catharine Read, chair of the PT Board in a statement. “The Board will also hear directly from Greyhound about its passenger services and business model that relates to the application.

Greyhound has argued that the routes are unprofitable in addition to the creation of public transit runs between some northern B.C communities has made it operating in the area difficult. Greyhound wants to end service along the entire Highway 16 corridor, from Prince Rupert to Valemount, and along Highway 97 to the Yukon, border as well as reduce service between Prince George and Vancouver.

The public hearing will be held in Smithers December 13 at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge

Summit Ballroom.

Those interested in making a presentation must register by completing a form – found at www.ptboard.bc.ca/ICB_application_notices/256-17/256-17-speaker-registration-form.pdf and return it to the PTB by Friday, Dec, 8 at noon.

That can be done via email, ptboard@gov.bc.ca or fax, 250-953-3788.

Registration can also be done by phone, 250-953-3777, or mail, PO Box 9850 STN PROV GOVT, Victoria, BC V8W 9T5.

The Board will issue its final decision early 2018.