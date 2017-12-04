Starting December 19th, Northern Health Connections buses will begin their last routes for 2017.

The Northern Health Connections program will run on a modified schedule starting December 19th, leading up to a holiday season break.

NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver.

Regular routes will resume the week of January 2nd, 2018.

Last route for (2017)

Prince George to Prince Rupert

December 22nd

Burns Lake to Terrace

December 21st

Burns Lake to Prince George

December 19th

Burns Lake via Fort St. James

December 20th t

The NH Connections booking centre will be closed on statutory holidays (December 25th and 26th, and January 1st, 2018), but open on regular business days. Full details on the NH Connections holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca; or on the internet www.nhconnections.ca.

