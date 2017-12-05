Canada Post continues its annual “Letters to Santa” writing program, which encourages kids to send a letter to Santa and receive a personalized response.

This year the deadline to receive a response in time by Christmas is December 11th.

Sylvie LaPoint, one of Canada Post’s postal elves says “the deadline is very very important. Always include a return address when sending your letter (a stamp is not necessary) but a return address is necessary so that all the children can get a response”

With the help of his elves, he answers all the children’s questions. The top 3 questions that children ask are: “How old is Santa?”, “Do the elves go to school?” and “How does Santa travel throughout the world in one night?”.

Sylvie adds that Santa loves receiving drawings too. “We ask all the parents to do the activity with their children and draw some activities about what is important to them”

Sylvie continues saying the program is very popular across the country and is a well-known program across the globe. “Probably because the North Pole is located in Canada”, and adds that Santa receives letters as far from Japan.

All letters received in time will be responded to by Christmas and this year Santa can respond in over 39 languages including Braille.

Canada Post received $1.6 million letters last year and is on track to receive the same this year

Children can send letters to: Santa Claus, North Pole, HOH OHO, Canada.

Letters mailed after December 11 may not receive a reply before Christmas.