Minister Melaine Mark is calling for the public to share their feedback about the government’s current policy of on-campus sexual violence prevention and response procedures.

In May, the Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act took effect, requiring all B.C public post-secondary institutions have a policy and set-out procedures for complaint reporting and response in place.

Last year the act was introduced by Oak Bay-Gordon Head MLA Andrew Weaver to prevent the occurrence of sexual violence and provide support for victims while working to create a safe environment for all students to come forward to report a sexual assault.

Now the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training is encouraging feedback – specifically from students – on policies that prevent and respond to sexual violence and misconduct.

“What if students come across the policy, is it effective? Not everyone is going to reach out to look for sexual violence and misconduct policy, unless they have experienced misconduct, so when they do so, I want to make sure those policies are robust,” said Minister Melaine Mark.

“Part of the initiative for students is to tell me what more needs to be done. It’s a call to action; this is not an excercise in window dressing. I think this is a very important issue. What is the best practice to make sure that people know that when they reach out people will listen and act,” continued Minister Mark.

Submit your feedback here: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/preventsexualviolence/

Online form closes January 2018.