The Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) will be in Smithers next week.

The PTB will be hosting a public meeting on Greyhound’s proposed northern route changes.

Back in August, Greyhound proposed eliminating all its routes along the Highway 16 corridor.

Chair of the Passenger Transportation Board, Catherine Read, says they decided to hold a public meeting to hear directly from people and community representatives about what sort of transportation services they use and how those proposed changes would affect them.

“We chose four communities of different sizes in the north where we thought we could get additional information about where there was a fair amount of response from.”

After the application to withdraw its services was submitted by Greyhound, the board received a petition with around 1,600 signatures.

“Some of the concerns are about safety and others are about accessibility.”

The board is governed by the Public Transportation Act and does not subsidize carriers. Unlike BC Transit, Greyhound is not subsidized by any government body.

The public meeting will be held on December 13th between 8:30AM and 10:30AM at the Hudson Bay Lodge.

The board is set to make a decision early new year.