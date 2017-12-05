The BC branch of the Canadian Cancer Society is taking a wait and see approach after the Yukon introduced warning labels on alcohol bottles last month.

The new cigarette-style labels say alcohol can cause cancer while the other suggests women should have no more than two drinks per day while men only need three.

“We know that drinking alcohol increases your chances of getting several types of cancers including cancer of the breast, colon, rectum, oesophagus, larynx, liver, mouth and pharynx,” says Stacey Berisavac, Manager of Health Promotion.

Berisavac adds they’re keeping a close eye on what the results might be and whether or not BC should follow suit.

“I think it will be interesting to see the results from this happening in the Yukon and I know that we can learn from it whether it’s in British Columbia or all across Canada. Whether this is an effective measure in helping to reduce consumption or at least helping to raise awareness and that there is a risk associated with drinking alcohol.”

“When you start to talk to people about the risk factors of alcohol, something that is so normalized in our society and so easily accessible when you are the legal age and then when to talk about the risk factors associated with it, it’s a hard thing for people to accept. What we do know is that it’s not about not drinking alcohol but if you choose to drink its done responsibly.”

The Yukon may add a third label in the future on what classifies as a standard drink whether its five ounces of wine or 12 ounces of beer.

BC Attorney General David Eby provided MY Prince George Now with a response on the subject and will be posted later today.