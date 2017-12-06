A local cultural resource management firm has created an online cultural resource management journal in Smithers.

“Culturally Modified” is an online publication produced by the Crossroads Cultural Resource Management company. Launched last month, it aims to be a source of ideas and information for both the cultural resource management industry and anyone interested in culture.

Principal and Applied Anthropologist Rick Budhwa says the publication is unique in this regard.

“It has a northern BC flavour that has international connections – we don’t want to live or learn in a vacuum, so everything that we do has a connection to every other place in the world.”

Every issue will also showcase some aspect of the northern region.

“Whether its a story, a talent, a writer. We have everything we need here in the north; its a very special place”

The publication will be released quarterly and will revolve around a seasonal theme.

You can view it here:

culturallymodified.org