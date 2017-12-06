Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen will not be moving forward with changing the riding name, for now.

MP Nathan Cullen said in a press release that he will continue to invite further and proper consultations from residents.

“Frankly, I hit ‘send’ too quickly and missed the mark on properly involving constituents in this decision,”

“A lot of people told me they didn’t feel a part of the process and didn’t have the opportunity to really think about the options available.”

Last month he invited the public to vote online on a new riding name to more accurately reflect the people and geography of the riding.

The potential name change sparked a debate which prompted him to reopen the poll for additional feedback.

Further consultation with the public continues.