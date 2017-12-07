The Salvation Army’s annual Breakfast with Santa was a success.

Held at the Prestige Lodge this past Sunday, the event was attended by more than 800 people and 40 bins of food were collected.

Director of the Salvation Army, Tim Sharp says he remains grateful for the support of the community.

“It’s great to see the support that 800 people came out in Smithers and it’s great to see that it has been happening for 18 years. The community has been wonderful to support such an event.”

The Salvation Army relies on volunteers to assist with its various programs and continues to be in need of volunteers this holiday season.

“We need more volunteers until Christmas. Our Kettle Bell program will suffer as a result”

Those interested in volunteering can contact the Salvation Army directly.