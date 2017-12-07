The Nursing Program at CNC’s Burns Lake campus has been postponed until September.

CNC planned on having the program approved by the province’s licensee board by January but the College of Licensed Nurse Practitioners of BC has not yet made their mandatory on-site visit.

The CPLN regulates licensed practical nurses in the province. All educational programs require its review and approval prior to any institution being allowed to enrol students.

The approval process can take up to a year.

Dean of Health Sciences at CNC, Glenda Vardy-Bell says this offers an opportunity for students to upgrade their skills.

“When these students graduate in two-year’s time, they will be able to say they have had their upgrading courses and health sciences diploma delivered.”

No students will be affected by the pushed back date.

Expected student enrollment for September is 10-12 students.