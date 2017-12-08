The provincial government is providing funds to public safety and environmental programming to nearly 250 organizations through the BC’s Community Gaming Grants program.

$5.8 Million is being distributed to 137 organizations in the public safety sector, and $3.5 million to 110 organizations in the environment sector.

“Community gaming grants are vital to our 80 search and rescue groups across B.C.,” said Chris Kelly, president of the BC Search and Rescue Association in a statement. “These critical funds help the groups and their volunteers pay for important things such as training, personal protective equipment and rescue gear used in 1,600 search and rescue tasks annually.”

Public safety programs provide emergency and life-saving services, while environmental programming gives people the chance to learn about nature.

It’s not know what organizations will be receiving the grant in Northern BC.

The funding is part of the $140 million that the Community Gaming Grants program provides annually to about 5,000 not-for-profit organizations throughout the province.

The next intake for the public safety and environment sectors opens July 1, 2018.