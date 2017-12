A CN coal train heading eastbound derailed this morning near the Bulkley Canyon.

At approximately 7AM, an empty coal train containing 50 coal carts lost control on the tracks.

The accident occurred in a fairly remote location and is not close to any crossings, CN spokesperson Patrick Waldron confirmed.

All the carts have remained upright and no injuries have been reported.

Personnel is on site and are expected to be working throughout the night.