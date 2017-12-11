The Smithers Airport is stating persistent heavy fog as one of the key reasons for the airport’s recent flight cancellations.

“There are so many things out of our control. Other factors such as weather, mechanical and staffing issues with other airlines, there are so many pieces to this puzzle that we don’t control which is mostly what causes these delays and cancellations” said Smithers Airport Manager, Rob Blackburn.

With the upcoming holiday season fast approaching, the advice being shared is to have all passengers give themselves extra time to travel outside of the town.

“We have a 98% success rate landing in Smithers and take immense pride in making sure that it is never our issue that flights are delayed or missed. We make sure the runways are open and available and ready to go 24/7.”

Town Council is in the process of working with Nav Canada on the approval of a new GPS landing technology that could help combat some of the flight cancellations the airport encounters.