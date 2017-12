A CN Rail train rounding a curve. The Canadian Press Images/Stephen C. Host

The eastbound train corridor near the Bulkley Canyon has reopened.

The train track closed Friday morning after a CN train carrying 50 empty coal carts got derailed.

The track was reopened Sunday morning after crews spent the weekend fixing up the train crash.

CN spokesperson, Kate Fenske confirmed no injuries or spillages occurred.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.