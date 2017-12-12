Tonight’s bi-monthly Town Council meeting includes the Smithers Regional Airport Modernization Project Update and Smithers District Chamber of Commerce visitor stats.

The committee will also report on the progress of the project’s first completion phase and will hear an update on Access Smithers projects by Glendys Snowdymond.

In addition, council will also hear from staff on the Sign Bylaw Proposed Amendment and recommendations for the BC Rural Dividend Fund, in which the deadline is set for this Friday.

A representative from Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) is scheduled to make a recommendation on applying for the program for an Active Transportation Plan and Trail Upgrade.

Changes to temporary signs along Highway 16 is also on tonight’s docket.

The meeting begins at 6:30PM at Smithers Town Hall.