A Canada wide warrant has been issued for a Prince George resident after he failed to meet the conditions of his release.

On Friday November 17th, 2017, a Canada Wide Warrant for Being Unlawfully at Large was issued for 49-year-old Sullvie Poole

Poole is being described as a dangerous offender, is a high risk to re-offend, and should be considered violent.

Poole is known to have ties to communities of PG, Mackenzie, and Tsay Keh Dene.

Poole is described as:

First Nations male

173 cm (5’8″)

84 kg (185 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

He has a tattoos on both arms

Police have come up short in locating Poole, and are asking the public for help.

If located you are being told not to approach Poole and to contact RCMP immediately.