Representatives from five healthcare organizations gathered today to announce a breakthrough, of sorts, for British Columbia.

The Indigenous Cancer Strategy is not only the first project of it’s kind in the province, but also just the second strategy of it’s kind in all of Canada.

The announcement came via members of the Ministry of Health, First Nations Health Authority, BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres, Métis Nation BC, BC Cancer, and Provincial Health Services Authority.

“The most commonly diagnosed cancers for Indigenous peoples in B.C. are prostate, lung, breast, and colon cancer,” Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

“So what we’re trying to do is to have First Nations people lead; and that’s what this event is ultimately about today, it’s not about us deciding what is best, but us learning what is best, following what is best, implementing what is best, with the full involvement and leadership of First Nations people.”

The strategy looks at ways to prevent, screen, and support cancer and persons living with cancer in Indigenous communities.

There are six priority areas, they are:

developing partnerships between Indigenous communities and the health system;

work to prevent cancer in Indigenous communities;

increase access and participation in colon, cervical, and breast cancer screening;

promote cultural safety and humility in cancer care services;

support Indigenous cancer survivor-ship and end-of-life experiences; and

improve the knowledge of Indigenous cancer experiences.

The research conducted will stretch even further than just the six key points.

“There’s that we will continue to talk about as well and bring forward such as the incorporation of traditional medicine into cancer care,” says First Nations Health Authority CEO, Joe Gallagher.

“That we make space for Indigenous ways of being and thinking in terms of the cancer-care journey of our people.”

Gallagher goes on to say they are unsure when a real impact will be felt by Indigenous peoples.

“That’s going to link a lot to our data and the continuous engagement we have with First Nations people.”

Funding for the project is still yet to be determined, with the budget coming up.