BC’s Passenger Transportation Board met in Smithers on Wednesday to hear public input on Greyhound Canada’s application to withdraw its northern service routes.

The carrier who has been operating in BC since 1929 says market conditions are the reason for the decline.

“We have had a 46% decline in ridership over the past few years, resulting in $35,000 loss per day and $70 million loss over 6 years.”

Greyhound is saying that it can’t carry the burden or the responsibility of carrying these costs and is calling for the provincial government to create a “Connection Communities Fund” which would finance private-sector transportation in the north.

Greyhound Canada’s Senior Vice-President Stuart Kendrick claims the ridership along Prince George and Prince Rupert corridor is low.

“The ridership along the Prince George corridor is 10 per day. The Smithers location is around 3 or 4 per day. That is not sustainable.”

The next and final public meeting will take place Thursday in Fort St. John.

A board decision is expected as soon as January.