Town council will be applying for the BC Rural Dividend Fund for an Active Transportation Plan and Trail Upgrade Project.

On Tuesday’s town council meeting, it was unanimously agreed to submit an application for a $100,000 grant fund to update the perimeter trail network surrounding the town.

If approved, the funds will also include refurbishing the eroded trail section near Riverside Campground and resurfacing the Willowvale land bridge.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says it’s great to see the government provide support for such local initiatives.

The provincial funding program assists rural communities with a population of 25,000 or less to diversify local economies and specifically encourages projects related to trail systems and upgrades.

The project is anticipated to take place in 2019.