Google has released it’s top trending search topics of 2017.

The survey is separated into different categories looking at people, places, new movies, and political figures, ranking them from 0 to 100

BC made the list twice for Canadian News searches, with the election sitting at four and the wildfires sitting seventh.

Christy Clark also made the top ten for searched political figures.

Other topics saw Harvey Weinstein the most searched person, 13 reasons why was popular in TV searches, IT was number one for movies, and Neil Young was the top musician.

Tech trends included the iphone 8 and iphone X sitting at one and two, while Cash me Outside and United Airlines were at the top when it came to 2017 Memes.

The number one searched topic of 2017 ended up being Hurricane Irma.