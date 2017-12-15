The Festival of Trees event raised $26,000 for two local charities.

The annual holiday event held at the Glacier Toyota showroom will divide the funds between The Salvation Army and The Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre.

Event host and Glacier Toyota GM, Scott Olesiuk says the geneoristy of the community is what made the event successful.

“It was such a great event this year. I was pleased Smithers had additional things to do this year during the Christmas season, we have so much to offer here in Smithers”