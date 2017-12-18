The BC government is putting an end to grizzly bear hunting effective immediately .

The announcement was made today by both Minister of Forest Doug Donaldson and Minister of Environment and Climate Change George Heyman.

Donaldson says a consultation process was launched in October to hear different groups opinion on the matter.

“Our government promised that we would listen to the people of BC. This fall consultation process involved fuller groups, First Nations, an members of the public. About 78 per cent of respondents indicated that the grizzly hunt should be stopped entirely.”

George Heymen says the government is going to look at the budget to see how they can bring in more conservation officers to enforce the new rule.

“It’s our job to make sure that we have the staff on the ground, just as we need staff on the ground to prevent poaching of other limited entry tags for other species, to ensure that wildlife species in British Columbia are protected in the case of this animal.”

Both BC Liberal Critics MLA John Rustad and MLA Peter Milobar said in a joint statement “It’s clear the only reason for this sudden abandonment of a previous promise to allow a partial hunt, where population supported it, is because the NDP is feeling political heat for approving Site C construction to continue.”

First Nations will still be able to harvest grizzly bears for food, social, or ceremonial purpose.

Back in August the government announced it would end trophy hunting of grizzlies and stop all hunting in the Great Bear Rainforest.