The Salvation Army’s Kettle Bell campaign ends this Saturday.

The annual holiday fundraising campaign has six more days to reach it’s $65,000 goal but is falling behind.

As of today, the campaign is $15,000 behind its annual target.

The Salvation Army’s Director, Tim Sharp said that Kettle Bell campaign supports services the community relies on throughout the year.

“It’s a big chunk of our budget for the year. We have our drop-in programs open throughout the year that help people who don’t have a place to go, get out and grab a coffee and a bowl of soup.”

This year’s campaign has been stationed throughout Smithers and Houston.