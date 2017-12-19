Over 46,000 people in British Columbia collected some form of Employment Insurance benefits through Ottawa in October.

However, the month-over-month numbers show a decline of 1.2% according to the latest survey from Stats Canada.

The national numbers painted a similar picture according to analyst, Marton Lovei.

“For Canada overall, the number of people receiving EI regular benefits was little changed at 510,000 compared with October 2016 the number of EI recipients declined by 4.3%, the largest decrease since April 2012.”

The number of beneficiaries also fell in Alberta by 2.3% in October.