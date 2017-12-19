School District No 91 elected a new Board of Education Chair.

Trustee Adele Gooding was elected as Chair at the board’s last committee meeting. Gooding was first elected trustee six years ago and has also served as the local representative to the BC School Trustees Association for five of those years.

Adele has spent the last 35 years working in the education system and says education is her passion.

“My priority is to move forward with the recently implemented 2018 strategic plan and ensure our schools and teachers can help implement it in order for the students to benefit from it.”

“Improving literacy is of our main goals and student’s social well-being. We want to work with as a collective group with the district and board staff to ensure that all of our learners are well taken care of.”

Former Chair, Steve Davis, will now serve as Vice-Chair of the board.

The Chair and Vice-Chair are elected annually at a regular Board meeting.