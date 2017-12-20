The provincial government awarded Houston’s Search and Rescue organization with just over $117,000 for the construction of its emergency response building.

The local organization has been fundraising for the past two years for rescue equipment and for a building to store it all in.

Search Rescue Manager and Director, Frank McDonald, says the money will help complete the final phase of the building project.

“We broke ground in September and had a contractor bring it to lockup; we were just waiting for funding to complete it.”

The money will go towards constructing the interior space – new wiring, flooring and building insulation need to be installed.

The money awarded is part of the province’s Capital Community Gaming Grants program.

The building is expected to be completed by the summer.