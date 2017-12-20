BC is set to surpass the number of overdose deaths this year, and the provincial government is doing what they can to help stop it.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy announced today that take-home naloxone kits will now be free of charge to people who use opioids or are likely to witness an overdose.

About 1,900 kits have been distributed to 220 pharmacies, such as London Drugs, Save-On-Food chains, and Independent pharmacies.

“We know that naloxone has helped bring thousands of people back to life after an overdose.” Says Darcy. “Naloxone kits have saved countless lives in every corner of this province and through this program we hope to be able to save even more lives. We need absolutely everyone’s help to end this crisis and end the needless suffering that’s leaving in its wake.”

She stated at the announcement that BC is leading the way when it comes to harm reduction in the overdose crisis.

“We already have 30,000 kits that have already been distributed across the province and these 1,900 have already been distributed and we’ve allocated $2 million in each budget year for the next three years so there will be thousand more of these kits distributed.”

BC has also put in a number of safe consumption sites, overdose prevention sites, drug checking, and access soon to prescription injectable medication.

More than 1,000 people have died since September 30th of this year and fentanyl was detected in 83 per cent of those deaths.