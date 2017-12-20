The Insurance Board of British Columbia (ICBC) is advising road safety be a top priority during the holiday weekend.

Across the province, an average of six people is injured every hour between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

In the north, three people are injured every hour during the same period.

ICBC advises drivers install winter tires, remain focused on the road, create driving distances between cars, and always designate a driver if consuming alcohol.

The board also recommends checking weather conditions prior to heading out and to remember posted speed limits are for ideals conditions only.