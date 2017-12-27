Humane Society International Canada applauds BC’s Grizzly bear hunting ban.

In August, the provincial government announced a ban on trophy hunting across all of BC, which came into effect following the close of the fall hunting season on Nov. 30.

The Canadian affiliate of the international organization works on various wildlife and domestic animal issues and has been involved in this campaign for the past 10 years.

Humane Society International Manager Wildlife Campaigns, Julie Mac Innes, says the ban will allow ecotourism throughout the province to thrive.

“We have seen outfitters move into ecotourism; it shows that bear viewing industry is worth 10 times more profit than the grizzly hunting industry in BC. Shooting a bear once with a camera is a more sustainable industry than shooting them with a bow and arrow. You can enjoy them throughout their entire lifespan instead of cutting it short.”

Mac Innes continued saying the ban mirrors public opinion; the majority of residents disagree with hunting grizzlies for a simple trophy.

“When people hunt grizzly bears they do so for a trophy – whether it’s the head or paws, pelts for the trophy or it can be in the digital age trophy of a youtube video – the hunting doing it is simply for the thrill of the chase.”

The government’s ban will not take away the the rights of First Nations people to use and hunt meat for ceremonial purposes.

Currently there are estimated 15,000 grizzly bears in BC.