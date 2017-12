According to Finance Minister Carole James, Fitch Ratings has given BC a AAA credit rating.

James says it’s due to the province’s strong economy, fiscal balance and debt management.

Finch also liked BC’s economic growth and solid job market.

BC is the only province in Canada to receive a triple-A rating from credit agencies like Moody’s, Standard and Poor’s and Fitch.

We are awaiting comment from the Ministry of Finance.