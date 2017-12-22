The Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre Society will be replacing a new roof thanks to $13,050 in funding.

The funds come from the Community Gaming Grant; the Smithers non-profit community organization is one of 60 organizations across the province to receive money from this grant.

Executive Director, Annette Morgan says elders meet weekly at the space; the new roof will increase the building’s longevity in the community.

“What we wanted to do replace the roof as it was getting quite older and used for many community events. It’s important to have this updated so we won’t need to be concerned for the next 20 years.”

Construction is set to begin in the spring.