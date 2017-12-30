Skeena Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen reflected on some of the issues of 2017 in the Bulkley Valley.

The MP postponed changing the riding name after the public requested more time to think about the available options to them.

“A lot of people did not know that was our name to start with. I got a lot of feedback from people outside of the middle of the riding saying they were happy we were talking about it.

Cullen also discussed Telkwa’s need for adequate funding for water.

“I don’t want Telkwa to get into a crisis before the feds kick in. I think there are pots there and with slightly different interpretations of the funding formula would open up access to Telkwa, but it will have to be a different ratio than the government is used to it. There is no way they can pay for it otherwise.”

Given the scope of the issues in the riding, he says one of the core issues he hears consistently is how First Nations and non-First Nations relationships can have better conversations.

“I would say a deeper understanding within the north-west that First nations need to be far more involved in the day-to-day decisions.”

Cullen says in 2018 he will be up in the order bill and is working on legislation concerning internet service in particular to rural Canada.

“Canada has a policy but no law protecting the internet can’t be choked by folks who are providing the service or shut you off from a certain website.”

He said he also looking forward to to the province’s electoral reform outcome.

“It will be important to see what they have learned.”