Bulkley Valley merchants are staying opening late for last minute Christmas shoppers.

Stores along Main street and in Houston will remain open until 8 pm tonight and some stores will also be open on Sunday, Christmas Eve.

Salt Boutique Associate, Kim Dehoog, says customers shopping at this point have different needs.

“We have served a lot of men. Some of them know exactly what they are looking for because the women in their lives have given them a list. Others have been customers who are finished with their gift shopping and are now shopping for themselves.”

Regular business hours will commence on Wednesday.