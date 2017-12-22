The Ministry of Environment issued an air advisory for the Bulkley Valley.

High concentrations of fine particulate matter have been detected and are expected to continue over the next 48 hours.

Northen Health spokesperson, Andrea Palmer says any strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided.

“If you are in a position where you are responsible for organizing an outdoor event, this might be the time to use discretion to decided if outdoor activities should go ahead as planned.”

For the duration of the advisory, the use of woodstoves is prohibited within the district unless woodstoves are the only source of heat in your home.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.