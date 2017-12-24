Families all over are getting their houses ready to celebrate the holiday, but there are a couple of things to keep in mind this time of year.

The winter season is the worst for fires according to Fire Prevention Canada.

Spokesperson Marcel Profeit says you might want to avoid using real candles.

“The electronic ones are much safer, but if you are going to use the flame candle then you have to make sure of a couple of things. Number one is you don’t want it near any combustible; curtains, towels, and those types of things. Number two you do not want to leave a candle burning if there is nobody in the room to monitor it, because they are extremely dangerous.”

The misuse of candles are the major cause of home fires during Christmas time, but it’s not the only thing.

WATCH:

Credit: National Fire Protection Association

“We are tending to get more and more away from the natural Christmas trees. If you are going to purchase a natural or get your own natural tree please make sure you keep it watered and moist. As soon as the holidays are over remove it from the house. They dry out fast and that fuel is easily ignited.”

Other things Profeit says to watch for is overloading your electrical outlets, because they are only rated for a certain amount of electricity to flow through them, and to make sure you have working smoke alarms, Carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers to stay safe this holiday season.

– with files from Jeff Slack, My Prince George Now.