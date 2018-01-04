CNC Lakes District campus is offering new programs and courses for its 2018 semester.

The Burns Lake location has introduced a new Business Management Diploma and Carpentry program along with two post-secondary and general skills preparatory courses, Foundations for the Future and Pathway to Reaching Employment Prep.

The newly offered Business Management Diploma program courses include Computer Information Systems, Principles of Marketing and an Introduction to Entrepreneurship course. The brand new courses include the use of technology in delivering the course content to students -a first for the campus.

Acting VP Academic Applied Research and Student Services, Chad Thompson says the College is bringing additional educational opportunities to Burns Lake.

“For many years we have run the Applied Business Technology program educating students to become administers of systems, but now they are able to take their skills another step and go from a one-year certificate to a two-year diploma so they have a better-advanced set of skills.”

Its general interest and preparatory courses are free courses and are aimed at getting students excited about the possibilities the College can offer them.

“Digital delivery instruction and live classes taught by our campuses will reach students at different campuses and all expanded opportunities for students to become available. They can now connect with their peers and be part of their larger group in order to learn together.”

This semester, classes on self-care, financial skills and the job search process are also offered. There will also be a focus on First Nations, with a course introducing the student to the six First Nations groups local to the area along with a short introduction to the Wet’suwet’en culture.

“CNC like all post-secondary institutions here is on unceded aboriginal territory, and it is a huge part of who we are as a community.” continued Chad.

The new course offerings are a response to small rural communities needs explained Thompson. The business program is one way to encourage people to undertake the needs of Burns Lake.

“So basically the student take skills offered through a business management diploma and applies its learnings to the different needs of the services in the community. For example, the focus on entrepreneurship and principles of marketing course is one way to do that.”

What sets the new programs and courses apart from the College’s previous offerings is its mix of teaching methods and tools.

“We want students to know there are more offerings in more subject areas in Burns Lake. Face to face courses, the digital delivery courses, and the online courses, will allow students to really get started in Burns Lake for whatever post-secondary path they want to take.”

The courses are set to begin Jan 9th with plans to continue expanding courses into the fall semester.