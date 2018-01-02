The Wetzin’kwa Community Forest Corporation is accepting nominations for a vacancy on its Board of Directors.

The group is looking to fill one of it’s three ‘Director at Large’ positions for February.

The volunteer 3-year term requires a dedicated member of the community to participate in its monthly meetings and oversee its Community Grant Program. There are 9-10 board meetings a year including a one full day meeting held in June.

The for-profit corporation Board of Directors (which is owned by the Town of Smithers and the village of Telkwa includes a partnership with the Wet’su’wet’en office), provides guidance on the group’s operations and facilitates decision making on how its profits will be distributed through its Community Grant Program.

The Community Grant program is one of the larger time commitments asked for the role. The new Director at Large will play a key role in directing how the corporation’s profits are distributed to other community groups in the Bulkley Valley.

Wezin’kwa Community Forest Group General Manager Jay Baker says overseeing the grant program is an important aspect of the new director’s responsibilities.

“One of the big commitments will be determining who the annual grant recipients are; last year we had 60 groups apply for funding and we awarded 32 of those groups with money totalling close to $200,000.”

Jay continued saying any permanent resident of the Bulkley Valley can apply by submitting an ‘expression of interest’ to the board.

“Tell the board a little bit about yourself and some of your endeavours within the community. As the position is a volunteer one, the board is particularly interested in community members interested in making a difference in the Bulkley Valley.”

The soon to be vacant Director of Large position is currently held by Allan Cormier, owner of Winnipeg Barber Shop.

Applications will be accepted until January 19th at 12:00pm. Dropped off at Silvicon Services in Smithers or by email to general@wetzinkwa.ca