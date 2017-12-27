The Bulkley Valley Museum’s inventory project continues in the new year.

In January the museum will temporarily close its exhibit gallery for a few weeks to undertake a complete overhaul of its back Room.

The museum received a provincial grant to purchase sliding shelving units for its artefact and archival storage needs.

During this project phase, the public gallery will be filled with artefacts from the Back Room while the new shelving is installed.

The museum currently lacks adequate storage space to properly maintain its larger artefact and growing collection.