The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is applauding the BC government’s decision to slash Medical Service Premiums (MSP) by 50%.

The announcement is long overdue according to BC Director Kris Sims.

“We’ve long campaigned that this is really unfair and is a huge burden for many British Columbians, especially BC families, those on fixed incomes and were also pleased that they have committed to eliminating it all together.”

The rates reduction will provide some much-needed relief.

“That’s about $900 dollars every year, that’s nothing to sneeze at. It’s a pretty good chunk of change,” added Sims.

The changes take effect on January 1st.

To view the province’s MSP eligibility calculator, click here.