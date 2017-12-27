A New Year’s Smithers Polar Plunge will be taking place January 1st at Lake Kathlyn.

The winter tradition will make its way to the Bulkley Valley to set off the new year to a crisp start.

Event organizer, Shelley Brown says safety precautions are being taken seriously and is assuring the dip is completely safe.

“This event is being supported by certified ice technicians. Certified first aid people will be on site with blankets and defibrillators. All the technical aspects are well taken care of.”

Telkwa Fire Department will be on hand with 2 fully trained personnel who will be setting the medical support and safety direction.

“When people go into the water there will be an 8×8 chunk of ice cut out of the lake we’ll do some basic warms ups to get basic heart rates elevated before going into the water and Telkwa Fire Rescue will be splashing cold water onto people’s faces to initiate a dive reflex in order for people’s bodies to be primed to enter the cold water.”

Participants must sign waivers (all minors must be accompanied by an adult) and must be over 5 feet tall in order to be able to touch the bottom of the lake.

Spectators and participants are fully insured thru a commercial insurance carrier and the event will offer hot chocolate and a bonfire to all those attending.

The dip is a free community event and though not a fundraiser, a donation jar will be available for anyone wanting to contribute to the Telkwa Fire department.

The Polar Bear Dip begins at 1:00pm

polar-plunge-poster-final