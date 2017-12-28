Some grocery prices are forecast to increase in 2018, according to the latest Canada Food Price Report.

It’s expected vegetable prices and restaurant meals will climb between four and six per cent.

But for 2018, food price increases are expected to affect most provinces, including the Atlantic Region and British Columbia. The Atlantic Provinces will likely see food prices go up, after a year of food price stagnation. For British Columbians prices will continue to increase, due to a higher general inflation rate. Both Ontario and Alberta will be faced with a more competitive marketplace, which will entice grocers to keep prices low. Higher minimum wages will not have an impact on food prices, since most companies are finding innovative ways to cut operating and labour costs and the focus on protecting margins will be enhanced as a result.