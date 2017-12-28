The chilly temperature will continue into the weekend.

The potential for daytime highs will continue to hover around the -19 mark until Sunday with temperatures expected to climb back to -7 by Wednesday.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Alan Coldwell says the current temperature is not uncommon for this time of year and in fact, historically, the Bulkley Valley has seen colder days.

“If I look at the record for this day for Smithers Airport, it was -38.5 in 1996, which is way colder than what we are dealing with now.”

If you factor in the brisk wind, the current windchill could feel more like -29.