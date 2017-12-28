Birds and wildlife experience a harder time to access water this time of year.

With small mammals eating snow to compensate for the lack of adequate water resources readily available, their energy is likely to deplete.

Northern Wildlife Director, Angelika Langen explains, “The animals take in less of the snow, so they have less water, so less water in their system so they cant digest the food they are taking in their system and it becomes a vicious cycle.”

Birds and wildlife take in less water during the winter months and rely on snow as a source of liquid though this isn’t the best option for them.

“When it gets cold as it gets now, then even eating snow becomes a very uncomfortable thing to do for them in terms of mouth and teeth (if you tried to put snow in your mouth now it’s not a good feeling) and wild life experience this problem as humans do.”

To combat this concern, it is suggested putting out an apple will help the animals get the nutrients they need while staying hydrated.