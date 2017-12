The RCMP are investigating a collision that happened on Lake Kathlyn Road just after 5:30 am Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called to the scene when a 1997 Chevrolet pickup veered a telephone pole after failing to turn a corner.

The driver was seen by witnesses fleeing the scene on foot.

Smithers RCMP continues to investigate.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250.847.3233 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.222.8477.