A 21-year-old is in custody following a foot chase in the community on Thursday.

Smithers RCMP say they received a tip from the public on the whereabouts of a man who was wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Police arrested the male at a Smithers motel who then fled from police on foot.

Shortly thereafter the man was fenced in by police and taken to jail.

The man will appear in Smithers court January 2nd to face five outstanding charges.