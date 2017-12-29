If you named your son Benjamin in 2017 you’re not alone.

According to the Vital Statistics Agency’s preliminary statistics from January 1st to December 15, 2017 Benjamin is out in front for top boy baby names so far, with Liam, Logan and Lucas trailing behind.

These numbers are still in its early stages and won’t be made final until 2018, but if Benjamin remains on top it will be the first year it has topped boy’s names.

Ethan and Oliver looks like they might not make the top five this year and possibly be replace by both Logan and James.

The list of most popular baby names for girls doesn’t appear to be seeing any changes, with Olivia back on top followed by Emma.

Both Olivia and Emma have been the top two girl names for the past six years, followed by Charlotte, Ava and Sophia.

in 2016 there were 45,399 babies born in BC, 22,188 girls and 23,210 boys.