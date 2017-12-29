With New Year’s Eve around the corner, the province is reminding the public it is illegal to drink in any type of vehicle.

The Ministry of Transportation is reminding party-goers who intend to use for-hire vehicles such as limousines or party buses to familiarize themselves with these laws as local police will be enforcing its legislation.

The Liquor Control Licensing Act prohibits the use of alcohol in both commercial and personal vehicles even if the car is parked.

Passenger Transportation Branch Deputy Registrar Director, Chantelle Gregley says commercial vehicle owners and passengers can be subject to fines.

“Operators who are found in non-compliance do run the risk of losing their license and the Registrar does have the ability to issue an administrative penalty of up to $1500; minors found in possession of alcohol can be subject to fines of $230.”

Commercial vehicles need to be licensed in the province and the public can look out for signs it is in compliance with legislation.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has distributed over 800 decals to operators for display in their vehicles.”

Consumers are encouraged to look for companies that advertise strict policies related to consuming alcohol in vehicles.