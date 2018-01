Camilla Nora Taylor was born at 7:25am on Januray 1st, 2018 weighing 6lbs, 11oz, in the Dawson Creek and District Hospital.

According to Northern Health, she is the first baby born in the region in the new year.

She joins the Bay Tree, Alberta family of mom Tricia, dad Ryan, and brother Emmett.

The first baby born in British Columbia was delivered at 12:00:09 at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

A photo of the New Year’s Baby, if available, will be posted once made available.