The sky was overcast and the water a cool 4 degrees, where around fifty people cheered and plunged into the icy water at Lake Kathlyn Monday to start off the new year.

While some dressed in bathing suits and others in regular clothing, the many who participated in the area’s first Polar bear plunge, did so with earnest and a sense of accomplishment.

“I have always wanted to do this. I thought, why not try it this year?” said Kevin Morden who participated in a Polar bear plunge for the first time. “My parents will think I am crazy though.”

With the temperature at a biting -15 degrees, some said the weather wasn’t too cold.

“There is no wind. If it was -25, I’d be concerned,” said Edward.

The Telkwa Fire Search and Rescue were on hand to ensure the makeshift pool was correctly assembled and managed.

“The water is only 5 feet deep, so you can’t dive in head first; you need to make sure that everyone jumping can touch the ground with their feet.”

The Fire Rescue Team arrived Monday morning to drill the hole and prepare the area for participants.

The crowds assembled behind the safety tape preparing to cheer on the participants.

Some of the brave and heroic participants

Event organizer, Shelley Brown, said the people participating are motivated by different reasons.

“Some people wanted to set themselves a challenge, maybe get over some anxiety and the fear about doing it, and others were looking for a rush.”

A bonfire was set up with hot chocolate and sweet treats for all those in attendance.

“It was great to welcome the new year in Canadian style.”